Comparing of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 105.61 N/A -0.33 0.00 Mmtec Inc. 7 2290.38 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Mmtec Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was less bullish than Mmtec Inc.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.