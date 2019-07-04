Comparing of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The rivals have a potential upside of -45.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 1.22% 2.13% 0% 0% 2.13% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.