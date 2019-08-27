Comparing of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 52.7% and 36.3% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|1.71%
|1.09%
|3.57%
|3.97%
|0%
|3.77%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
