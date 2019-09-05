Comparing of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.