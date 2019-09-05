Comparing of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
