Comparing of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

As Conglomerates businesses, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85

In table 1 we can see ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.64% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.