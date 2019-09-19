Comparing of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

As Conglomerates businesses, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|753.85
In table 1 we can see ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.64% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.41%
|1.03%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
