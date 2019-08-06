Comparing of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Since Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 56.03 N/A -5.73 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arvinas Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arvinas Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.6. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.