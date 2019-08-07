Comparing of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 55.79 N/A -5.73 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 8.43 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arvinas Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Liquidity

Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Arvinas Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Arvinas Inc.’s consensus target price is $31.5, while its potential upside is 33.59%. Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation’s consensus target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 29.41%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Arvinas Inc. is looking more favorable than Vericel Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89% of Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Vericel Corporation.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.