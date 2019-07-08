Comparing of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 19 61.26 N/A -7.69 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arvinas Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arvinas Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arvinas Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 59.2%. Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Arvinas Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.