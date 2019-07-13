Comparing of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 20 56.79 N/A -7.69 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 21.46 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arvinas Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arvinas Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Chimerix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Arvinas Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Arvinas Inc. has an average price target of $21, and a -16.00% downside potential. Chimerix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus price target and a -5.15% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Chimerix Inc. looks more robust than Arvinas Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. was more bullish than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Arvinas Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.