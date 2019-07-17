Comparing of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

We will be comparing the differences between Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 20 57.01 N/A -7.69 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 4 29.32 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Arvinas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 10.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.2% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has weaker performance than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.