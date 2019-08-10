Comparing of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

This is a contrast between Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 55.97 N/A -5.73 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1719.96 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arvinas Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Arvinas Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Arvinas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Arvinas Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arvinas Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.79% and an $31.5 average target price. On the other hand, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s potential upside is 118.80% and its average target price is $27. The results provided earlier shows that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. appears more favorable than Arvinas Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.