Comparing of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Since Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 60.87 N/A -5.73 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.10 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arvinas Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Arvinas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Arvinas Inc. is $31.5, with potential upside of 27.89%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 172.73% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 53% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.