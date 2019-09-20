Comparing of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.83 N/A 2.55 11.62 TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.05 N/A 0.83 18.13

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. TCG BDC Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of TCG BDC Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -13.34% and an $25 average target price. TCG BDC Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average target price and a 0.74% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that TCG BDC Inc. seems more appealing than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares and 28% of TCG BDC Inc. shares. 1% are Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.