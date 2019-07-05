Comparing of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

As Asset Management businesses, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 25 2.69 N/A 2.55 9.95 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.53 N/A 0.74 16.78

Demonstrates Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. OFS Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -10.04% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. with average target price of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares and 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares. Competitively, OFS Capital Corporation has 22.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54% OFS Capital Corporation 1.65% 0.33% 6.85% 9.21% 10.38% 16.32%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has stronger performance than OFS Capital Corporation

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats OFS Capital Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.