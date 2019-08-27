Comparing of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.53 N/A 2.55 11.62 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.93 N/A 1.31 12.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.87% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. with average target price of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares and 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares. About 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.