Comparing of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Since Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.78 N/A 2.55 9.95 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.22 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -12.89% and an $25 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 28.18% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 1.47% 1.84% 6.59% 11.25% 7.32% 12.05%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.