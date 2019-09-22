Comparing of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.80 N/A 2.55 11.62 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 13.69 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s downside potential is -12.37% at a $25 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares and 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares. About 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has stronger performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.