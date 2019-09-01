Comparing of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 95 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Artelo Biosciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s average target price is $136.83, while its potential upside is 65.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.