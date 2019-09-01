Comparing of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|95
|2.37
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Artelo Biosciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s average target price is $136.83, while its potential upside is 65.73%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.
