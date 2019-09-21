Comparing of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.2%. Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 63.3%. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
