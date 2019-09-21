Comparing of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.2%. Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 63.3%. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.