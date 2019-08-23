Comparing of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Since Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.28 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s potential upside is 1.80% and its consensus target price is $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. About 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.