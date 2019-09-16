Comparing of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 48.5% respectively. About 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Akero Therapeutics Inc.
