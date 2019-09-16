Comparing of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 48.5% respectively. About 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Akero Therapeutics Inc.