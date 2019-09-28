Comparing of Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 48 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 12 -0.31 36.01M -3.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Array BioPharma Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 298,096,026.49% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.64 beta indicates that Array BioPharma Inc. is 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.97 beta which makes it 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. Its rival Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Array BioPharma Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Array BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential is 0.31% at a $48 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Array BioPharma Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 85.34% respectively. Array BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.