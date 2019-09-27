Comparing of Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

This is a contrast between Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 48 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 3 0.00 16.33M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Array BioPharma Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 has Array BioPharma Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% InflaRx N.V. 583,860,702.92% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, InflaRx N.V. which has a 18.1 Current Ratio and a 18.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Array BioPharma Inc. and InflaRx N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Array BioPharma Inc. has an average target price of $48, and a 0.31% upside potential. InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 133.92% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Array BioPharma Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.