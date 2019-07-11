Comparing of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

As Biotechnology companies, ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 58.83 N/A -0.17 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 17 14.81 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ArQule Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ArQule Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Zymeworks Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zymeworks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ArQule Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -31.58% and an $7.69 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares and 40.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. About 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Zymeworks Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57%

For the past year ArQule Inc. was more bullish than Zymeworks Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.