Comparing of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 112.88 N/A -0.17 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see ArQule Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.18 shows that ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 2.56 beta is the reason why it is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. ArQule Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

ArQule Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of ArQule Inc. is $7.69, with potential downside of -14.17%. Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 188.81%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than ArQule Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. About 1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year ArQule Inc. was more bullish than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.