Comparing of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Since ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 114.65 N/A -0.17 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ArQule Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ArQule Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.18 beta indicates that ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Vical Incorporated which has a 36.8 Current Ratio and a 36.8 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ArQule Inc. and Vical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

ArQule Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -14.65% and an $7.69 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ArQule Inc. and Vical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 33.9%. Insiders held roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Vical Incorporated.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.