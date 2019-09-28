Comparing of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 9 -2.51 93.09M -0.17 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.59 28.12M -1.89 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 1,079,930,394.43% -29.1% -20.9% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 231,250,000.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

ArQule Inc.’s current beta is 2.18 and it happens to be 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and has 9.7 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ArQule Inc. has a 28.57% upside potential and an average price target of $9. On the other hand, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 215.97% and its average price target is $37. Based on the data given earlier, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of ArQule Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.