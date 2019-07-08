Comparing of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

As Biotechnology companies, ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 5 57.31 N/A -0.17 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 369 4.80 N/A 20.54 14.89

In table 1 we can see ArQule Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ArQule Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Risk and Volatility

ArQule Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.25 beta. From a competition point of view, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4. ArQule Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ArQule Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

The consensus price target of ArQule Inc. is $7.69, with potential downside of -29.77%. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $425.2, while its potential upside is 40.40%. Based on the data given earlier, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.6% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has 127.44% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors ArQule Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.