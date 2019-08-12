Comparing of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

We are contrasting ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ArQule Inc.
|7
|109.73
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates ArQule Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ArQule Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-87.5%
Volatility and Risk
ArQule Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.42 beta.
Liquidity
6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. Its rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. ArQule Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for ArQule Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
The downside potential is -11.71% for ArQule Inc. with average price target of $7.69. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 1,031.95%. Based on the results shown earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both ArQule Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of ArQule Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ArQule Inc.
|-3.9%
|-9.83%
|58.9%
|183.43%
|99.41%
|264.26%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-5.35%
|-11.92%
|-7.5%
|-85.69%
|-83.18%
|-83.7%
For the past year ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors ArQule Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
