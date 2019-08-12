Comparing of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

We are contrasting ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 109.73 N/A -0.17 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ArQule Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ArQule Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Volatility and Risk

ArQule Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. Its rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. ArQule Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ArQule Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The downside potential is -11.71% for ArQule Inc. with average price target of $7.69. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 1,031.95%. Based on the results shown earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ArQule Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of ArQule Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ArQule Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.