Comparing of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 8 106.49 N/A -0.17 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.18 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ArQule Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ArQule Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ArQule Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$9 is ArQule Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.27%. Competitively NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $25.5, with potential upside of 54.45%. The data provided earlier shows that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than ArQule Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year ArQule Inc. had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats ArQule Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.