Comparing of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ArQule Inc.
|8
|106.49
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|9.18
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ArQule Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows ArQule Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given ArQule Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
$9 is ArQule Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.27%. Competitively NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $25.5, with potential upside of 54.45%. The data provided earlier shows that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than ArQule Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ArQule Inc.
|-3.9%
|-9.83%
|58.9%
|183.43%
|99.41%
|264.26%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
For the past year ArQule Inc. had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats ArQule Inc.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
