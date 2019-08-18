Comparing of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

We will be comparing the differences between ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 112.88 N/A -0.17 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ArQule Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility and Risk

ArQule Inc.’s current beta is 2.18 and it happens to be 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.4 and 9.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ArQule Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus price target of ArQule Inc. is $7.69, with potential downside of -14.17%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.5 consensus price target and a 1,310.26% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares and 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1% are ArQule Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year ArQule Inc. had bullish trend while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.