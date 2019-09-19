Comparing of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

As Biotechnology companies, ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 8 100.28 N/A -0.17 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 82.55 N/A -1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ArQule Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Risk and Volatility

ArQule Inc.’s current beta is 2.18 and it happens to be 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. ArQule Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 13.07% for ArQule Inc. with average target price of $9. Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 53.42%. Based on the results given earlier, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ArQule Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 90% respectively. About 1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has stronger performance than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.