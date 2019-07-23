Comparing of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

We are contrasting ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 57.10 N/A -0.17 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 60.77 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.25 beta means ArQule Inc.’s volatility is 125.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 3.3 which is 230.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. ArQule Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of ArQule Inc. is $7.69, with potential downside of -29.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ArQule Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 3.1%. Insiders held 1.1% of ArQule Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05%

For the past year ArQule Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.