Comparing of Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) and Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) and Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) compete with each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries Inc. 95 1.69 48.21M 3.60 27.16 Caesarstone Ltd. 16 1.33 20.49M 0.65 21.51

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Caesarstone Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Armstrong World Industries Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Caesarstone Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries Inc. 50,726,010.10% 61.6% 10.3% Caesarstone Ltd. 132,108,317.21% 4.8% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Armstrong World Industries Inc. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Caesarstone Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.6 beta which makes it 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Armstrong World Industries Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Caesarstone Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Caesarstone Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Armstrong World Industries Inc. and Caesarstone Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Caesarstone Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Armstrong World Industries Inc. has an average price target of $104.75, and a 9.02% upside potential. Meanwhile, Caesarstone Ltd.’s consensus price target is $19, while its potential upside is 14.39%. The information presented earlier suggests that Caesarstone Ltd. looks more robust than Armstrong World Industries Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Armstrong World Industries Inc. shares and 42% of Caesarstone Ltd. shares. 1% are Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 48.76% of Caesarstone Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armstrong World Industries Inc. -2.24% -0.87% 13.29% 46.8% 45.62% 67.86% Caesarstone Ltd. -5.7% -6.51% -5.95% -5.63% -4.93% 3.61%

For the past year Armstrong World Industries Inc. was more bullish than Caesarstone Ltd.

Summary

On 11 of the 15 factors Armstrong World Industries Inc. beats Caesarstone Ltd.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. It sells its products directly to fabricators, sub-distributors, and resellers; and indirectly through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in MP Menashe, Israel. Caesarstone Ltd. is a subsidiary of Cede & Co.