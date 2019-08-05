Comparing of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and has 18.2 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 90.84% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 58.9% respectively. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.