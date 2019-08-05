Comparing of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and has 18.2 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 90.84% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 58.9% respectively. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.