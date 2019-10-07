Comparing of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 -2.70 25.95M -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 189,662,900.14% -176% -114.9% NewLink Genetics Corporation 1,557,810,061.23% -38.6% -33.1%

Volatility & Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.98. NewLink Genetics Corporation on the other hand, has 1.31 beta which makes it 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. NewLink Genetics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. Comparatively, NewLink Genetics Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.