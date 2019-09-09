Comparing of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.61 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Volatility & Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.98 and its 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $16.2, while its potential upside is 67.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 94.9%. About 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.