Comparing of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immune Design Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immune Design Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

Immune Design Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $5.93 consensus price target and a 1.37% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immune Design Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 59.09% respectively. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Immune Design Corp. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.