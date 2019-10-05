Comparing of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

We are comparing Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 9 4.06 41.20M -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 190,661,386.33% -176% -114.9% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 471,395,881.01% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk & Volatility

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.98 beta indicates that its volatility is 198.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta which is 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.