Comparing of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

We will be comparing the differences between Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 16 6.19 N/A 0.31 55.33 Farmland Partners Inc. 6 6.32 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Farmland Partners Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 50.4%. About 1.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.3% of Farmland Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41% Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46%

For the past year Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has weaker performance than Farmland Partners Inc.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Farmland Partners Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.