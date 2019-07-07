Comparing of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) and Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

We are contrasting Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) and Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Security Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlo Technologies Inc. 5 0.77 N/A -1.50 0.00 Zscaler Inc. 61 38.25 N/A -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arlo Technologies Inc. and Zscaler Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arlo Technologies Inc. and Zscaler Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlo Technologies Inc. 0.00% -48.5% -23.5% Zscaler Inc. 0.00% -11.1% -6.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arlo Technologies Inc. are 2 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Zscaler Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Zscaler Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arlo Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arlo Technologies Inc. and Zscaler Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlo Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zscaler Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of Zscaler Inc. is $67.29, which is potential -18.99% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arlo Technologies Inc. and Zscaler Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 31.3% respectively. Arlo Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 2.5% are Zscaler Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arlo Technologies Inc. 8.4% 7.04% 18.33% -66.51% 0% -57.31% Zscaler Inc. 10.96% 11.9% 53.1% 84.28% 163.51% 91.33%

For the past year Arlo Technologies Inc. has -57.31% weaker performance while Zscaler Inc. has 91.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Zscaler Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Arlo Technologies Inc.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. The company also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Security Light, a wire-free lighting product; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins. In addition, it provides Arlo app that allow users to access a live view of their camera feeds; and prepaid services, including even-day cloud video storage with the ability to connect up to five cameras and 90 days of customer support. The company offers its products through retail channels, wholesale distribution and wireless carrier channels, and paid subscription services through in-app purchases. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of NETGEAR, Inc.

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.