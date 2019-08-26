Comparing of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) and Its Competitors

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) is a company in the Security Software & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arlo Technologies Inc. has 86.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 55.18% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Arlo Technologies Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.02% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Arlo Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlo Technologies Inc. 0.00% -48.50% -23.50% Industry Average 45.94% 11.13% 7.65%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Arlo Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arlo Technologies Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 236.22M 514.19M 25.40

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Arlo Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlo Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 1.67 2.62

$7.5 is the average target price of Arlo Technologies Inc., with a potential upside of 171.74%. The competitors have a potential upside of 14.19%. Based on the data shown earlier the analysts’ opionion is that Arlo Technologies Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arlo Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arlo Technologies Inc. 7.23% 3.61% 3.61% -37.68% 0% -56.91% Industry Average 3.79% 13.09% 10.00% 26.31% 49.19% 36.64%

For the past year Arlo Technologies Inc. has -56.91% weaker performance while Arlo Technologies Inc.’s peers have 36.64% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Arlo Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.61 and has 1.41 Quick Ratio. Arlo Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arlo Technologies Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Arlo Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. The company also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Security Light, a wire-free lighting product; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins. In addition, it provides Arlo app that allow users to access a live view of their camera feeds; and prepaid services, including even-day cloud video storage with the ability to connect up to five cameras and 90 days of customer support. The company offers its products through retail channels, wholesale distribution and wireless carrier channels, and paid subscription services through in-app purchases. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of NETGEAR, Inc.