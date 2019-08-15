Comparing of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

We are contrasting Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 20.76 N/A -2.88 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 116.52 N/A -3.04 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.5. The Current Ratio of rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $29, with potential upside of 95.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.7% and 79.9%. About 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.