Comparing of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

We are contrasting Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 27.59 N/A -2.88 0.00 Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares. Insiders owned 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Motif Bio plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Motif Bio plc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.