Comparing of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 5.59M -2.88 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 25 0.00 46.93M -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63,021,420.52% 0% -85.4% Editas Medicine Inc. 190,076,954.23% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

4.5 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.7% and 78.9%. Insiders held roughly 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -21.55% weaker performance while Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.