Comparing of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 22.28 N/A -2.92 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 74.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 308.47% and its consensus price target is $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. About 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.