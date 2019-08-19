Comparing of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 20.68 N/A -2.88 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -21.55% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.