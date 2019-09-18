Comparing of argenx SE (ARGX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Both argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|131
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|27
|4.14
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
In table 1 we can see argenx SE and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides argenx SE and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and Avid Bioservices Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
argenx SE’s upside potential currently stands at 34.66% and an $171.5 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both argenx SE and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 0.72% respectively. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year argenx SE’s stock price has bigger growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.
Summary
argenx SE beats on 3 of the 5 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
