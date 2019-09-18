Comparing of argenx SE (ARGX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Both argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.14 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see argenx SE and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides argenx SE and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

argenx SE’s upside potential currently stands at 34.66% and an $171.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both argenx SE and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 0.72% respectively. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year argenx SE’s stock price has bigger growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 3 of the 5 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.