Comparing of argenx SE (ARGX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

As Biotechnology companies, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1200.17 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates argenx SE and Aptorum Group Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for argenx SE and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 30.67% for argenx SE with consensus target price of $171.5. Aptorum Group Limited on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 38.80% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aptorum Group Limited is looking more favorable than argenx SE, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both argenx SE and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 0.02% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year argenx SE’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats argenx SE.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.