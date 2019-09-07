Comparing of argenx SE (ARGX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

As Biotechnology companies, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|131
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|1200.17
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Demonstrates argenx SE and Aptorum Group Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for argenx SE and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 30.67% for argenx SE with consensus target price of $171.5. Aptorum Group Limited on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 38.80% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aptorum Group Limited is looking more favorable than argenx SE, analysts view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both argenx SE and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 0.02% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
For the past year argenx SE’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptorum Group Limited.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats argenx SE.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
