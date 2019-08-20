Comparing of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Both Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 25 4.83 N/A 0.27 108.33 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.89 N/A 1.09 13.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ares Management Corporation and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ares Management Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ares Management Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ares Management Corporation and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Risk and Volatility

Ares Management Corporation has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.59 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ares Management Corporation and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation has a 4.06% upside potential and an average price target of $30.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ares Management Corporation and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.9% and 76.1%. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation has stronger performance than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.